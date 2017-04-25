Report: WWE Releases Backstage Interviewer & Tough Enough Winner From NXT

Sponsored Links



It looks like some more NXT talents have parted ways with the promotion this week.

In addition to Chris Atkins, who as we reported earlier this week parted ways with the promotion, WWE has also reportedly released backstage interviewer Andrea Ocampo (aka Andrea Dimarco) and former WWE Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl (aka Bronson Matthews).

The releases of Ocampo and Bredl were first reported by Brandon Stroud of Uproxx.com.