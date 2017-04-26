Ric Flair's Fiancee Involved in Serious Car Accident

-- Ric Flair tweeted yesterday that his fiancee, Wendy Barlow, is hospitalized after being involved in a serious car accident.

-- There wasn't a lot of information available on Barlow's condition, other than the fact that she was scheduled to undergo a CT scan. Her association with pro wrestling is limited, but she did appear briefly in WCW playing a character called "Fifi", who was supposed to be a French maid.



