Ric Flair's Fiancee Involved in Serious Car Accident

-- Ric Flair tweeted yesterday that his fiancee, Wendy Barlow, is hospitalized after being involved in a serious car accident.

Please Pray for my Fiancé who was just in a serious car wreck. She is at the Hospital — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 26, 2017

-- There wasn't a lot of information available on Barlow's condition, other than the fact that she was scheduled to undergo a CT scan. Her association with pro wrestling is limited, but she did appear briefly in WCW playing a character called "Fifi", who was supposed to be a French maid.