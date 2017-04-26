Shane McMahon "Suspends" Baron Corbin; Update on Flair's Fiancee

Sponsored Links



-- During last night's "Talking Smack", Baron Corbin attacked Sami Zayn and in the process ended up shoving a WWE official.

-- Shane McMahon reacted by "fining and suspending" Corbin for one week for his actions of putting his hands on an official.

It is never acceptable for an athlete in any sport to put their hands on an official, @WWE is no exception. @BaronCorbinWWE actions... — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 26, 2017

...on #TalkingSmack were irresponsible and unprofessional. He has been fined and suspended for one week effectively immediately. #SDLive — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 26, 2017

-- Ric Flair's fiancee, Wendy, was involved in a serious car accident that resulted in a hospitalization. Flair posted on Instagram today, indicating that she will be okay.