Shane McMahon "Suspends" Baron Corbin; Update on Flair's Fiancee

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on April 26, 2017 - 12:58pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

-- During last night's "Talking Smack", Baron Corbin attacked Sami Zayn and in the process ended up shoving a WWE official.

-- Shane McMahon reacted by "fining and suspending" Corbin for one week for his actions of putting his hands on an official.

-- Ric Flair's fiancee, Wendy, was involved in a serious car accident that resulted in a hospitalization. Flair posted on Instagram today, indicating that she will be okay.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.