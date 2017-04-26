Shane McMahon "Suspends" Baron Corbin; Update on Flair's Fiancee[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]
|
-- During last night's "Talking Smack", Baron Corbin attacked Sami Zayn and in the process ended up shoving a WWE official.
-- Shane McMahon reacted by "fining and suspending" Corbin for one week for his actions of putting his hands on an official.
-- Ric Flair's fiancee, Wendy, was involved in a serious car accident that resulted in a hospitalization. Flair posted on Instagram today, indicating that she will be okay.