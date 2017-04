Sponsored Links

-- Here's the updated card for WWE's Backlash, a Smackdown brand event, scheduled for May 21: Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal - WWE Title Match

Usos vs. Breezango - WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles - WWE US Title Match



