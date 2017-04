Sponsored Links



NXT TV returns this evening on the WWE Network with the latest taped show from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

The WWE.com preview for tonight's episode includes the following summary:

"Twenty-year-old prodigy Tyler Bate puts up the WWE United Kingdom Championship against Gentleman Jack Gallagher tonight on WWE Network. Can the wunderkind match the prowess of one of WWE’s top Cruiserweights?"

The official WWE website is also focusing on the following points headed into tonight's show: