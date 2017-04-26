Video: Shinsuke Nakamura/Dolph Ziggler Feud Furthered This Week

As noted, it looked as though Shinsuke Nakamura would be working with Dolph Ziggler in his first storyline feud on the WWE main roster after moving to SmackDown Live from NXT following WrestleMania 33 earlier this month.

On Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live, the Nakamura-Ziggler angle was furthered, as "The Show Off" interrupted Nakamura during the opening segment of this week's show.

Check out the video footage of the Nakamura-Ziggler segment from this week's show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, above. For complete SmackDown Live results, click here.



