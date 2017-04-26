William Regal Talks Upcoming WWE Dubai Tryouts, Last Year's China Tryouts

Sponsored Links



NXT General Manager William Regal recently spoke with ESPN.com to promote the upcoming WWE tryouts being held in Dubai later this month. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On what WWE looks for from aspiring talents at their tryouts: "I've been doing this long enough that once I spend a day with somebody, I can say, 'Well, this person will be good at this as long as, obviously, no injuries and everything goes right, but it may take two years. This person could be getting good at this after six months.' But if you were to ask me to actually describe what that is, it's more of an eye for looking at things or looking at people than actually being able to write down the formula of it.

"There's no easy answer. But you want the physical attributes to be able to do it. Over a few days you learn a lot about people and whether they've got the kind of temperament that you need to do what we do in this day and age. You find a lot out about people when they're blowing up, as we say, gasping for air, and if they can still hold conversations and be polite. Also, they've got to have some kind of charisma, because you can have 10 gold medals hanging 'round your neck, [but] if you've got no charisma at all, you're just absolutely worthless to what we do."

On the WWE tryouts held in China last year: "We were hoping if we could just find one person, and if we didn't find any that would be OK, because it was a completely fresh market for us with no expectations of finding anybody that would fit the bill. We came back with [eight] people, so now we're going to Dubai, and I believe there's 17 countries represented."

