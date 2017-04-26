WWE SmackDown Draws Lowest Viewership Of The Year

Sponsored Links



The April 26th edition of WWE SmackDown drew it's lowest viewership of the year on the USA Network. SmackDown averaged 2,493,000 viewers on Tuesday night, down from last week's 2,544,000 viewers.

They placed #6 in cable viewership for the night, behind the NBA playoffs, Tucker Carlson, Hannity, and The Five. SmackDown was #3 in the 18-49 demo, behind NBA basketball.

The show was headlined by Naomi defending her Women's Championship against Charlotte, and Randy Orton facing Erick Rowan in a no DQ match.

RAW on Monday had a considerably higher amount of viewers, averaging 3,007,000 viewers for three hours.

