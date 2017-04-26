WWE Notes: Roman Reigns, Singh Brothers, Josh Bredl Not Yet Released

Sponsored Links



-- Roman Reigns was back on the road with WWE this week as he was backstage at Raw. It was a bit of a surprise that WWE did not use him on the last show before Payback despite him being there.

-- As noted before, WWE has renamed the Bollywood Boyz tag team as the Singh Brothers. As far as each of them goes, Gurv Sihra's new name is Sunil Singh and Harv Sihra's is Samir Singh.

-- Despite reports indicating that former Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl has been released, Dave Meltzer of f4wonline.com reports that he is still with the company at this time.