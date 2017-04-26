Renee Young Speaks on Her Marriage to Dean Ambrose and more

-- Renee Young recently spoke to E! News Online, discussing her marriage to Dean Ambrose, how it happened and other stuff. Here are some highlights:

"It was two weeks on Sunday, it's really cool, it feels nice and it feels right. Every time I look down and I see my ring and every time we're together I'm like, 'Oh my God you're my husband now!' It does feel more special, it feels different and we're in that fun, honeymoon stage. I love it."

"I wouldn't even really say that we were engaged. We've been together for three and a half years and we knew that we wanted to have a Vegas wedding, because we live in Las Vegas we just figured we'd do it there and we'd just do it super low-key. We got our marriage license about six months ago when we were in Reno. There was a live event in Reno and I was there with him and we just happen to walk up to city hall and we went and got our marriage license then. So we'd been sitting on it so we could do this spur of the moment 'hey let's get married tonight' kind of thing."

"We were going to bed! We were going to bed and he like busted out the ring and we were like, 'Oh man I guess we should do this now.' So we ended up going on Yelp and we found a 24-hour pastor to come to our backyard."