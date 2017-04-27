WWE News: Baron Corbin's Supension, Charlotte's Face Turn

Sponsored Links

Baron Corbin's storyline suspension for one week works this week because the Smackdown crew has no house shows scheduled this weekend. It's still possible though that WWE will hold Corbin off of next week's Smackdown Live.





The plan for Charlotte's character transition is intended to make her the "women's face of the Smackdown brand", but one of the issues WWE is facing or will face is having a suitable heel opponent for her since all of Carmella, Natalya or Tamina have some sort of shortcomings. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com



