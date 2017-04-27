News on Mick Foley's Hip Surgery; How Much is Jack Swagger Asking for Indie Bookings?

Sponsored Links

Former WWE wrestler Jack Swagger has begun taking indie bookings and is reportedly asking for $4,000 per show right off the bat, which many promoters feel is a high amount.





Mick Foley's hip replacement surgery on 4/19 went well, but the state of his hip was reportedly one of the worst except for accident victims. Foley is said to be questioning all the trauma he did to his hip during his career, which also included muscular and neurological damage. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com



eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more