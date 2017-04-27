Stephanie McMahon Comments On Last Year's WrestleMania Winning An Award

Sponsored Links



On Wednesday, WWE Executive and current SmackDown Live Commissioner Stephanie McMahon took to social media to comment on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) winning an award.

WWE won the "People's Choice Award" in the sports category in the 2017 Webby Awards for last year's WrestleMania 32 event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"Thank you [WWE Universe] for helping [WWE] win [The Webby Awards'] People's Voice Award in Sports," wrote Stephanie McMahon on Wednesday via her official Twitter page.

Headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, WrestleMania 32 took place live on Sunday, April 3, 2016.

The 21st Annual Webby Awards air live via YouTube on Tuesday, May 16th.