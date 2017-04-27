The Shield vs. Evolution From Payback 2014 (Full Match), Sasha Banks, More

Sponsored Links



- Ahead of this Sunday's pay-per-view, WWE has added the complete No Disqualification match between The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose) and Evolution (Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista) from the WWE Payback pay-per-view held at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois back on June 1, 2014. Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is the complete six-man tag-team match from Payback '14.

WWE Payback 2017 takes place this Sunday, April 30th, from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Join us here this Sunday for live results coverage of the show.

- Former NXT and WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks is scheduled to make an appearance at the Adventureland Store located at the Voorhees Town Center in Vorhees, New Jersey this coming Saturday, April 29th, from noon until 2pm EST. Fans planning on attending the appearance to meet "The Boss" will need to purchase tickets to get autographs and/or photos with the current WWE Superstar. For more information, visit AdventurelandStore.com.