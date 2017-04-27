Ronda Rousey Congrats NXT Star & UFC Veteran On Birth Of New Baby Boy

Sponsored Links



As noted, NXT Superstar Roderick Strong and his fiancee, MMA fighter Marina Shafir, gave birth to their new baby boy this past Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, UFC mega-star and pop culture-crossover star "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey took to social media to congratulate the couple, as she served as the coach for Shafir during her stint as coach on season 18 of UFC's reality show, "The Ultimate Fighter."

"Congrats to [Marina Shafir] and [Roderick Strong] on having their healthy handsome baby boy Troy Veniamin Lindsey," wrote Rousey via her official Instagram page this week. Check out the post below.