Cesaro Talks Hardy Boyz Returning To WWE, Current RAW Tag-Team Scene

WWE Superstar Cesaro recently took some time out to talk with the folks at Planeta Wrestling for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On The Hardy Boyz returning to WWE and current RAW tag-team scene: "I think the Tag Team division changed once me and Sheamus entered it. We're two of the best competitors in the WWE and certainly make the best tag team. The Hardy Boys coming back, it's great for a nostalgia factor, and it's great because they're still tremendous competitors, but come Payback I want to bring back those tag team titles because I want to come back to Europe, home, as the tag team champions."

On if he prefers working as a singles or tag-team wrestler: "Both. I think the key to being a great WWE Superstar, a great wrestler, is you have to be great all around. You have to be great at everything. In singles or tag, you have to adapt, both have their challenges. I think I'm doing very well."

