WWE Announces New Television Deal In The Philippines

On Thursday, WWE issued a press release announcing a new television deal in the Philippines.

Below is the official press release that was sent out today:

WWE® and TV5 Announce Agreement to Televise SmackDown® in the Philippines

MANDALUYONG CITY, Philippines & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) and TV5 today announced a new agreement to broadcast WWE's flagship program SmackDown® in the Philippines on TV5 beginning this Sunday, April 30.

Every week, TV5 will televise a one-hour edition of SmackDown on Sundays at 3PM. Fans will be able to follow their favorite WWE Superstars on SmackDown, including AJ Styles™, The New Day™, Randy Orton™, Charlotte Flair™, Shinsuke Nakamura™, Kevin Owens™ and Naomi™. In addition to the broadcast on TV5, SmackDown will be simulcast online at TV5.com.ph and Sports.tv5.com.ph.

"TV5 shares our vision and desire for engaging and entertaining fans in the Philippines," said Ed Wells, WWE Executive Vice President, International. "This new partnership to televise SmackDown showcases the continuing global growth of WWE while creating a destination for WWE fans in the Philippines to enjoy our unique blend of action-packed, family fun entertainment."

TV5 President Chot Reyes added: "In the industry of sports entertainment, WWE is second to none. It's a proven, successful, model organization and an esteemed, iconic brand. We at TV5 are honored and excited to be the platform that delivers WWE to the free TV audience."