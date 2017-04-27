Impact Wrestling Preview For Tonight (4/27)

Submitted by Matt Boone on April 27, 2017 - 12:19pm
TNA returns this evening with the latest episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV.

Scheduled for tonight's show, which was taped before a live audience at the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida, are the following matches:

* Impact Wrestling Grand Champion Moose vs. Davey Richards
* Impact Wrestling Tag-Team Champions LAX vs. The Decay [Street Fight]

Featured above is a video preview for tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling released via the company's official YouTube channel.



