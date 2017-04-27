Impact Wrestling Preview For Tonight (4/27)[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author]
TNA returns this evening with the latest episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV.
Scheduled for tonight's show, which was taped before a live audience at the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida, are the following matches:
* Impact Wrestling Grand Champion Moose vs. Davey Richards
Featured above is a video preview for tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling released via the company's official YouTube channel.