Impact Wrestling Preview For Tonight (4/27)

Sponsored Links



TNA returns this evening with the latest episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV.

Scheduled for tonight's show, which was taped before a live audience at the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida, are the following matches:

* Impact Wrestling Grand Champion Moose vs. Davey Richards

* Impact Wrestling Tag-Team Champions LAX vs. The Decay [Street Fight]

Featured above is a video preview for tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling released via the company's official YouTube channel.