Report: Third Star Released From NXT This Week

As noted earlier this week, WWE has made multiple cuts to the current talent roster for NXT. According to a new report by Mike Johnson at PWInsider.com, another NXT talent has joined WWE's latest "Future Endeavors" list.

In addition to Chris Atkins and Andrea Ocampo, PW Insider is reporting that Theophilus Agbi has also been released from WWE's secondary brand this week.

Agbi had been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as of late after signing with the company last year. While he did make a couple of television appearances for the company, Agbi was never given a regular role on NXT TV since signing with WWE.