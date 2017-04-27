The Rock/National Review Feature, WWE MSG Ticket Pre-Sale, Kane Video

Sponsored Links



- WWE released the above video via their official YouTube channel on Thursday, which features longtime WWE veteran Kane speaking without assistance on WWE programming for the first time ever. The segment is from the August 9, 1999 episode of WWE RAW.

- There is an online pre-sale available starting today for the upcoming WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York scheduled for Friday, July 7th. Fans looking to secure tickets for the 7/7 event at MSG can do so via the ongoing ticket pre-sale at Ticketmaster.com using the code: MSGWWE.

- Future WWE Hall Of Famer and Hollywood A-list big-shot Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is featured in a new cover story in the National Review. Fans interested in checking that out can do so online at NationalReview.com.