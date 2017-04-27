Chris Jericho to Leave WWE Next Week; Notes on Potential Future Return

Sponsored Links

Chris Jericho's last night on the WWE schedule is Raw the day after Payback in Sacramento, before he goes on tour with his band. This makes it almost a foregone conclusion that he will be losing the match against Kevin Owens and that may actually end up being his final appearance before leaving.





While it's possible that he won't be back with WWE after the tour with his band Fozzy wraps up, Jericho has already gone on record to state that his latest run was arguably the most fun he has had, so it's very likely that he will be back sooner rather than later.





With Jericho also liking to keep his return a secret, the expectation is that when he does return, it will be unannounced and a surprise. He is scheduled to tour through the end of June. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com



