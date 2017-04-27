The Rock Comments On Ending The Infamous "Vince McMahon: Kiss My Ass Club"

On Wednesday, SI.com writer Jimmy Traina included a reference to WWE part-time star and Hollywood big-shot Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in his latest "Traina Thoughts" editorial.

Featured in the latest installment of his blog is a shout out to the angle WWE shot years ago which saw The Rock putting an end to the infamous "Vince McMahon: Kiss My Ass Club" on an episode of "his show," WWE SmackDown!

On Thursday, The Rock responded to a tweet Traina posted that promoted the SI.com column with a tweet of his own containing his comments regarding the WWE SmackDown! segment that saw him put a stop to the aforementioned "club."

"Now this was a GREAT pro wrestling angle," wrote The Rock via his official Twitter page. "So wild, crazy [and] fun."

The Rock continued, "Vince [McMahon] was always one of my favs to build with. Maverick thinker. #ohana."



