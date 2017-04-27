Video: Hardyz Promote Final Non-WWE Booking Set For Saturday In Bristol, TN.

Sponsored Links



Following their return to WWE as a surprise at WrestleMania 33 earlier this month, The Hardy Boyz -- Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy -- have been finishing up the remaining outstanding bookings they had on their schedule when re-joining the WWE Universe.

The reigning RAW Tag-Team Champions' final obligation comes this Saturday, April 29th, in the form of the Pro Wrestling SOUTH event, which is scheduled to take place from the Vance Middle School in Bristol, Tennessee.

Both Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy are featured in the video embedded below released via the official Facebook page of the Pro Wrestling SOUTH promotion, promoting this Saturday's big event in Bristol, TN.