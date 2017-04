Sponsored Links



The Wednesday, April 26th edition of WWE Total Divas on E! saw a decline in viewership.

This week's Total Divas, which featured the airing of the wedding ceremony between WWE Superstars Rusev and Lana, finished with 566,000 viewers.

By comparison, last week's episode of Total Divas drew 593,000 viewers, marking a decrease of 27,000 viewers for this week's show.