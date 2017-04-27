Sting On Never Wrestling Undertaker In WWE: "I Regret Not Being Able To"

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Sting (Steve Borden) is featured in a new interview with Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" blog. Below are some of the highlights.

On the match he wanted with The Undertaker never taking place: "There was a worldwide desire to see that match. It was a dream match for me, too.

"I regret not being able to get in the ring with him one time. It would have been great, but I'm OK with the way it turned out."

On WWE Superstars he enjoys watching: "I'm always interested in what 'Taker's doing, and Seth, of course. I have some bragging rights because my career ended with him – so Seth, 'Taker, I'm always paying attention to those two."

