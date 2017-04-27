Hurricane Helms Talks New TNA Management, Favorite WrestleMania Memories

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Shane Helms (aka The Hurricane) recently spoke with the folks at Hannibal TV for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the new Impact Wrestling management: "So far I haven't had any problems with them, I haven't had any past dealings with the old management either so I'm still kind of the new kid on the block. I'm also one of those guys that's really easy to work with, so if you have problems with me at this point I'm just gonna assume it's the other person."

On his favorite career moments being at WrestleMania: "My favorite career wise was - I got two - I won the Hardcore title at Wrestlemania so winning a title at Mania is always something good to have on the resume. Then in Detroit the opening match was myself and Chavo against Carlito and Ric Flair. So being in the ring with Ric Flair in front of 83,000 people at a Wrestlemania, for a little kid from North Carolina, that was a big moment for me."

Check out the complete interview with Shane "Hurricane" Helms via Hannibal TV's official YouTube channel.