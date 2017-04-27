Jim Ross Blog: What Nakamura Is Missing, WWE Pushing Jinder Mahal

Sponsored Links



On Thursday, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross updated the blog section of his official website with his thoughts on what he feels Shinsuke Nakamura is missing, WWE's push of Jinder Mahal and more.

Below are some of the highlights from JR's latest entry:

On WWE's ongoing push of Jinder Mahal: "The Jinder Mahal ascension on the SDLive roster including him being the #1 contender for the WWE Title seems to be being overthought to some degree by a handful of pundits. The rapid advancement up the card of Jinder has some concerned, and I get that point, but I see it as worth the chance and, fast track or not, Mahal is somewhat of a calculated risk which is essentially the same thing that most promotions deal with when advancing new talents who suddenly appear on the main event radar.

"I like this booking because it involves a deserving, hard working talent who has unique skills, is fundamentally sound and has a unique, TV persona plus he provides Randy Orton with a new opponent. Question...what if Jinder Mahal becomes the next, WWE Champion? Stranger things have happened and it's not the worse idea that I've heard lately. This shocker might be worth a bit of consideration.

"I would merely suggest that Jinder doesn't have to yell wall to wall on his promos to make his points because most of us organically/automatically tune people out who scream at us especially if they are an antagonist."

On what Shinsuke Nakamura is missing: "Anxious to see the pending evolution of Shinsuke Nakamura on SD Live especially when the gets into a serious, title oriented storyline. The only missing piece to the game of the King of Strong Style is his ability to communicate effectively to his English speaking audience which is addressable. Love Shin's upside and charisma."

