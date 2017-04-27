Videos: NFL Stars DeAngelo Williams & Gary Burnidge On Impact Wrestling

As noted in an article we reported earlier this week via TMZ.com, NFL Pro Bowl veterans DeAngelo Williams and Gary Burnidge were involved in the Moose vs. Davey Richards match on this week's episode of Impact Wrestling, which aired this evening on Pop TV.

Featured above and below, courtesy of the official YouTube channel of Impact Wrestling, are videos of Williams and Burnidge appearing on this week's show.



