Video: NFL Stars Celebrate With Moose Backstage At Impact Wrestling

As noted, NFL Pro Bowl veterans DeAngelo Williams and Gary Burnidge got involved in the Grand Championship bout between their friend Moose and Davey Richards on Thursday night's episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV.

After getting physically involved to help their friend Moose retain the Grand Championship over Richards, Williams and Burnidge celebrated with the reigning title-holder and their former football buddy backstage at Impact Wrestling.

Featured above is the footage of Williams and Burnidge backstage with Moose after his Grand Championship defense against Richards on this week's edition of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, courtesy of the company's official YouTube channel. Also from this week's Impact Wrestling, as seen embedded below, is footage of Williams and Burnidge helping Moose against Richards on tonight's show.