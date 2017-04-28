Recent WWE Event Attendance Figures; Talent Leaving for Europe Next Week [Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] Follow @RajahNews



Here are approximate attendance figures for recent WWE events: - WWE Raw on 4/17 in Columbus, OH - 8,000

- WWE Smackdown house show on 4/17 in Bowling Green, KY - 3,300

- WWE Smackdown Live on 4/18 in Louisville, KY - 8,000

- WWE Raw house show on 4/22 in Bismark, ND - 5,500

- WWE Smackdown house show on 4/22 in Kalamazoo, MI - 3,300

- WWE Raw house show on 4/23 in Fargo, ND - 4,500

- WWE Smackdown house show on 4/23 in Hammond, IN - 3,200

- WWE Raw on 4/24 in Kansas City, MO - 8,500

- WWE Smackdown house show on 4/24 in Peoria, IL - 2,300

- WWE Smackdown Live on 4/25 in Des Moines, IA - 5,500

WWE wrestlers on both the Raw and Smackdown brands will immediately be flying out after their shows. The tour pretty much starts immediately after that with the first Raw live event on Wednesday 5/3 in Rome and Smackdown on 5/4 in Glasgow and the company will be in Europe for almost two weeks. It will no doubt be a pretty grueling travel schedule for the talent.



