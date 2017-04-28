"Mean" Gene Okerlund On Infamous Hogan Heel Turn Interview, WrestleMania

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund recently spoke with the folks at Hannibal TV for a new video interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his favorite WrestleMania memories: "Wrestlemania is the event of the year. Always has been and always will be. The thing I do remember the most of Wrestlemania, which was a high point for me, was Wrestlemania 1. The fact we made it over the fence. Then Wrestlemania 3. Bobby Heenan and myself coming back for Wrestlemania 17 and the gimmick battle royal. So many highlights, couldn't possibly cover them all."

On what he was thinking during his interview with Hulk Hogan when he turned heel and formed the nWo: "I was thinking I was nuts. That crowd in Daytona Beach did not like to see that turn for Hulk Hogan. That turn gave legs to the NWO, which at that particular point in time exploded, and became the biggest thing in the wrestling scene, and took WCW up the ratings chart the next two years."

Check out the complete "Mean" Gene Okerlund interview via Hannibal TV's official YouTube channel.