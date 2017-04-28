Eva Marie Joins Shaq & Others On TBS Tonight, Another Zack Ryder Update

Sponsored Links



- WWE Superstar and Total Divas cast member Eva Marie will join NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, hip-hop mega-star Lupe Fiasco and former NFL Super Bowl champion Reggie Bush in the first-ever "ELEAGUE Street Fighter V Invitational Celebrity Showdown" tonight at 10pm ET/PT on TBS. Check out the trailer for tonight's episode above.

- As noted, Zack Ryder had his first day back inside the squared circle for a training session at the WWE Performance Center on Thursday. In addition to the notes we posted yesterday from Ryder's first day back inside the ring, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion also posted this one, revealing he ran the ropes for the first time since going down with an ACL injury back in December of 2016.