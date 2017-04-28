Photos: John Cena & Nikki Bella On Red Carpet At "The Wall" NYC Premiere

WWE Superstars and recently engaged couple John Cena and Nikki Bella were in attendance at the New York City premiere of the new film, "The Wall," which features Cena, on Friday evening.

Both Cena and Bella commented about the NYC premiere, with Bella posting photos of the couple on the red carpet. Additionally, Entertainment Tonight tweeted some photos and an interview with Cena.

You can check out the social media coverage of Cena and Bella at the NYC premiere of "The Wall" on Friday below.

"The Wall," co-starring John Cena and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is set to hit theaters nationwide starting Friday, May 12th.

EXCLUSIVE: @JohnCena is just the sweetest talking about his and @BellaTwins' wedding plans. https://t.co/pMKTmvd8hU pic.twitter.com/cIfXLIE5Dd

— EntertainmentTonight(@etnow) April 28, 2017
