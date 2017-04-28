Alexa Bliss On Reports Of Nude Photo Leaks Of Herself: "I Am Offended"

Alexa Bliss took to social media on Saturday to address recent photos that have been circulating on the internet as of late.

Photos, claiming to be nude images of the WWE Superstar, have been making the rounds, with The New York Post and The Sun reporting about the story, have caught her attention, as she took to her official Twitter page this afternoon to comment on the situation.

"Once again, the risque photos on the Internet supposedly of me are bogus," wrote Bliss. "I am offended and demand these altered photos be removed immediately."


