Rollins Comments On Last Time He Faced Samoa Joe, Sunday's Payback PPV

Ahead of this Sunday's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Seth Rollins took a brief stroll down memory lane via social media on Saturday afternoon.

Rollins, who is scheduled to go one-on-one against Samoa Joe at this Sunday's PPV in San Jose, California, took to his official Instagram page this afternoon, where he posted photos of himself and Joe staring each other down face-to-face at Ring Of Honor and again in WWE.

"The last time I went to war with Samoa Joe I was just a kid," wrote Rollins of his last match against Joe, which took place in ROH. "All those years ago it really was just business. Sunday at Payback, 'personal' won't even begin to set the table."

Join us here this Sunday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of WWE Payback 2017.