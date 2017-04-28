Impact Wrestling Viewership (4/27): Second Lowest Number Of 2017

Submitted by Matt Boone on April 28, 2017 - 7:23pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

The Thursday, April 27th episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV saw a decrease in viewers.

This week's edition of Impact Wrestling finished with 255,000 viewers, down 20 percent from last week's show, which finished with 320,000 viewers.

Impact Wrestling this week featured The Decay vs. The LAX in a Street Fight as the main event, and also included the promotional debut of Matt Sydal (Evan Bourne) and appearances by NFL Pro Bowl veterans DeAngelo Williams and Gary Burnidge.

Last night's show finished at #133 on the Cable Top 150 list, down four spots from last week's show, which reached the #129 spot.


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.