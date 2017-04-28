Impact Wrestling Viewership (4/27): Second Lowest Number Of 2017

Sponsored Links



The Thursday, April 27th episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV saw a decrease in viewers.

This week's edition of Impact Wrestling finished with 255,000 viewers, down 20 percent from last week's show, which finished with 320,000 viewers.

Impact Wrestling this week featured The Decay vs. The LAX in a Street Fight as the main event, and also included the promotional debut of Matt Sydal (Evan Bourne) and appearances by NFL Pro Bowl veterans DeAngelo Williams and Gary Burnidge.

Last night's show finished at #133 on the Cable Top 150 list, down four spots from last week's show, which reached the #129 spot.