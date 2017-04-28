Rich Brennan Says Tom Phillips Made Life Tough For NXT Superstar

Sponsored Links



Former WWE and NXT broadcast team member Rich Brennan recently appeared as a guest on the Intelligent Wrestling Conversation podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On if he would have preferred to remain in NXT when called up to the main roster to work SmackDown: "I don’t necessarily know that I felt ready to jump in and do SmackDown. I think I would have preferred a little more time to kinda hone my craft a bit more at NXT. But when they give you the opportunity, what’re you going to do? Say no? So I went and I did it… I’m thankful, I’m grateful I got to do it. There’s very few people that can say they got to call SmackDown, and I’m one of them. It’s not lost on me how many people would kill for that opportunity."

On the tweets Tom Phillips sent his wife following his WWE release: "You know that whole thing… I’ll address that real quick. That tweet was sent to her by somebody. And to be honest with you, that was more in reference to someone else at the Performance Center than it was to me, or than it was with me… you know, if you want to say giving people a hard time or making it difficult for somebody to get ahead. There was somebody else who was at the Performance Center who was basically handcuffed from doing anything that the announcers were supposed to do at the PC, because… you know what…? To hell with it. Tom [Phillips] made it difficult for a friend of mine who was there. Quite honestly, my friend Alex [Del Barrio] who was hired, who was there. Now, at that point, I wasn’t at the PC on a day-to-day basis but I know Alex and I know he works hard and I know he’s enthusiastic and into the product and whatever. But there were certain things… for instance, when I got to the PC that I was allowed to do and that I was told to do because that was part of the learning process that, now that this guy is there, my friend is there, and he’s supposed to be going through that whole process, except he’s being told, ‘No, you can’t do this, this, this, this and this.’ Then what is he supposed to do? So that had more to do with that than it did with me. But politics… that’s part of it. Do I blame Tom and some of the other people involved? They wanted their guy. I wanted my guy. He won, so there you go."

Check out the complete episode of Intelligent Wrestling Conversation podcast featuring Rich Brennan via iTunes.