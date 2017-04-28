Matt Sydal vs. Eddie Edwards Announced As Impact Wrestling Opener On 5/4

Sponsored Links



On Friday, Impact Wrestling announced via social media that on next week's show, Impact Wrestling newcomer Matt Sydal will go one-on-one with Eddie Edwards in a match that will kick off that evening's episode on Pop TV.

Sydal made his official Impact Wrestling debut on this week's show, picking up his first victory inside the Impact Wrestling ring.

Impact Wrestling released the above video via their official YouTube channel on Friday to promote the Sydal-Edwards showdown scheduled for Thursday night's episode on Pop TV.