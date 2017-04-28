WWE Releases More Footage From Dubai Tryouts (Video), Sleight Trailer

Sponsored Links



- As noted, WWE is holding their latest tryouts in Dubai this week. Featured above is additional footage that WWE released via their official YouTube channel on Friday afternoon. The description WWE attached with the above video, featuring Dinesh Kumar, reads: "Surviving a WWE tryout takes grit and perseverance, as Dinesh Kumar - a protégé of former World Champion The Great Khali - showed in Dubai."

- Also new on WWE's YouTube channel today is a trailer for the new WWE Studios and Blumhouse Entertainment co-production, "Sleight." The description for that one reads: "'Sleight,' the new sci-fi thriller from WWE Studios and Blumhouse Entertainment, is in theaters now."