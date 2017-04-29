The Lawcast Ep. 5 - The Bizarre Miracle That Was ECW Barely Legal 1997

Sponsored Links



Hello cats and kittens, and welcome to the fifth episode of The Lawcast. Since we're coming to the end of April, The Law and Cewsh are taking a special look back at a show that changed the wrestling industry forever, for better and for worse, ECW Barely Legal 1997. ECW's first ever PPV had a cast of misfits, a backstory that defies belief, and more a booking structure that makes no goddamn sense. It's a travesty, it's a miracle, and there is so much to talk about. Why did Rob Van Dam never leave ECW? What made Sabu vs. Taz so great? And what the hell is Stevie Richards doing in the main event?

