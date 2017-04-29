More on Jinder Mahal's Push, Why WWE Held Tryouts in Dubai, more

Sponsored Links

As reported earlier, the decision to push Jinder Mahal as a main eventer is almost exclusively due to WWE's intended push into the Indian market.





The plan was sped up when Impact secured a local TV deal in India and was planning on using local talent. With WWE also holding tryouts in Dubai, they effectively snuck in and will get talent from Khali's wrestling school before Impact has a chance.





Some of the notable competitors trying out include Shanky Singh, who is billed at 7-foot tall and Moustafa "Mo" Ismail, who had absurd looking 31-inch biceps at one point but has reportedly dropped a lot of weight/muscle since then. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com

