WWE News: Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, more

The originally planned storylines involving Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor and Miz vs. Dean Ambrose may be switched up, with Miz and Balor working together, leaving Ambrose with Wyatt. This should become more clear after next week's Raw.





It is also being said that the move to push Jinder Mahal was pretty much a last minute decision rather than anything planned in advance. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com

