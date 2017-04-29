Pete Gas On Shane McMahon's Matches With 'Taker & Styles, WWE's Attitude Era

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Pete Gas of Mean Street Possee fame recently appeared as a guest on Ring Rust Radio. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On what made WWE's infamous "Attitude Era" special for him: "What made it special is there were no rules. You had a locker room full of stars and I’m not talking about us as much as I’m talking about the roster. Everybody was over and it just had that edginess to it that really attracted people to it. You look in the crowd and you see everything from a guy with a big beer belly, to a girl with no clothes on, doctors, lawyers, stockbrokers and every kind of person. Everyone can relate to a lot of the stories and people loved the edginess to it. Unfortunately, they want ratings and sponsorship like Snickers and all that stuff, so now they can’t be as edgy and it’s more child friendly like it was back in the 80s. At that one period, Vince in order to win the ratings war had to turn it up a notch and he did and everybody remembers that part of it. I think it always be known as the greatest era in wrestling."

On Shane McMahon’s WrestleMania matches against The Undertaker and AJ Styles: "First part, I found out because someone had called me the day he had come back from Detroit. There was a rumor floating around he was there so I called him and spoke to him. When we spoke, he was in New York City and he was delivering a guitar to his son. We talked for a little bit, we got off the phone and I was convinced he wasn’t going to be on Raw that night. He kayfabed the shit out of me. He didn’t tell anybody anything, he lives by kayfabe. Sometimes I love him for it and sometimes I get pissed at him for it. He ends up going to Raw and I’m sitting on the couch with my wife and I listen to the first segment and when his music hits my jaw dropped. I got goosebumps and my phone was blowing up. Then as soon as Vince said he was going to face the Undertaker in the cell, I turned to my wife and said, “We’re going.” She asked why do I want to go so bad and I said he’s going to jump off that cell. My wife still laughs about that cause she said that I just know him so well. I said he has always been an adrenaline junkie and he will always do whatever it takes to steal the show if he can do it. Any match he has ever had, there’s never been one where you would say that it really sucked or just something about that match wasn’t good. As far as the AJ Styles match goes, I absolutely loved it. I thought it was great and I was in sitting the eighth row. I heard all the criticism leading up to WrestleMania how AJ is going to have to carry Shane, Shane doesn’t know how to work, everything he does is a big stunt and I felt like Shane proved a lot of skeptics wrong. To his credit, I thought he held his own. AJ is the best in the business in my opinion and is probably one of my favorites. Yes, AJ brought it as well, but Shane was right there. I thought what he did was, excuse the pun, but it was phenomenal."

