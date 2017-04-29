Reason Why WWE Settled Quickly with Ranallo & Why He Released Statement

Sponsored Links

The timing of the agreement between WWE and Mauro Ranallo on his parting with the company reportedly happened because a "major news outlet" was working on a story related to the fiasco and WWE needed Ranallo to basically vindicate JBL in order to kill the story or at least weaken it.





There is a chance that this news outlet will still go ahead and run the story as many interviews with others were already completed.





Apparently those that were interviewed were said to be "disappointed" that Ranallo released the statement absolving JBL because it more than likely will have killed the story. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com

