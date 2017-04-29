Daniel Bryan & Brie's Baby Will Arrive Past Due Date; Bryan Not at Smackdown

-- Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella announced via Youtube that their baby daughter, who was expected to be born tomorrow, is going to be past due and now is likely to be born in about a week. It will be their first child.

-- Bryan was not on Smackdown Live this week, presumably to be with Brie and if the baby is due sometime next week, there's a good chance he will miss another show.


