Shawn Michaels Said that Vince McMahon Asked Him to Wrestle AJ Styles

Sponsored Links

Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash and AJ Styles taped a "Table for Three" recently, with Styles being there to discuss the rumored match with Michaels that never happened at the Royal Rumble. Michaels stated that while he has been asked by WWE officials over the years to come out of retirement for a match, this was the first time Vince McMahon personally asked him.





Michaels also added that ultimately he didn't want to come out of retirement though there is a part of him that would love to wrestle Styles.





On a sidenote, in a similar situation in the past when Steve Austin cut a promo on Brock Lesnar about a match, Vince McMahon had gotten angry because it was a match that the company couldn't deliver on. However, in this case, the backstage report is that he wasn't upset at all with either Michaels or Styles.





The full episode can be watched on the WWE Network. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com

Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



