-- Former WWE star X-Pac (Sean Waltman) missed a UK indie event "Extreme Measures" today and his whereabouts are currently unknown. This was to be Waltman's "retirement" match which makes it more significant that he missed the event.

-- From the IPK:UK Facebook page:

With regret, unless a miracle occurs, X-Pac will no longer be appearing at the Extreme Measures 2017 event later today.

He was scheduled to land in the UK on Saturday at 2pm, but 12 hours later and nobody has heard from him. We wish Sean well and hope he is safe. Sometimes you do everything you can but it's completely out of our hands.