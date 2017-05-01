Jeff Hardy Loses a Tooth at Payback; Matt Turning to "Broken" Matt Hardy?

-- Jeff Hardy lost a tooth after being on the receiving end of a kick by Sheamus. WWE posted the following on their Youtube channel of Jeff receiving medical treatment for the broken tooth:

-- After last night's match with the Hardys retaining against Cesaro & Sheamus, there were multiple hints that "Broken" Matt Hardy was gradually coming back.

-- There was also a hint by one of the commentators when Matt was being spun by Cesaro, with the comment being something to the effect of "Matt Hardy is going to think he's in a different universe when this over."


