WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura to Make Debut at Backlash; Chris Jericho Update

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on May 1, 2017 - 1:09am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- At last night's Payback event, it was announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will make his WWE debut at Backlash, though it was not said who he would be facing. Based on the current direction, the logical assumption is that it will be against Dolph Ziggler, though a new opponent could be lined up over the next two weeks.

-- With Chris Jericho surprisingly winning the US Title and presumably moving to Smackdown Live, the speculation is that Kevin Owens will get a rematch this Tuesday and re-gain the title. This week is Jericho's last with WWE before he goes on tour with his band Fozzy.


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.