WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura to Make Debut at Backlash; Chris Jericho Update

-- At last night's Payback event, it was announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will make his WWE debut at Backlash, though it was not said who he would be facing. Based on the current direction, the logical assumption is that it will be against Dolph Ziggler, though a new opponent could be lined up over the next two weeks.

-- With Chris Jericho surprisingly winning the US Title and presumably moving to Smackdown Live, the speculation is that Kevin Owens will get a rematch this Tuesday and re-gain the title. This week is Jericho's last with WWE before he goes on tour with his band Fozzy.