Kurt Angle Talks WWE Wellness Policy, Vince Trying To Help Him In 2005

WWE RAW General Manager and new WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with the folks at the Addiction Pro website for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On WWE's current Wellness Policy: "WWE has a great wellness policy now. You have to pass physicals through WWE doctors, not your own. But back then, I was convincing my doctor to get me back as soon as possible. As long as you were cleared by a doctor in 2003, WWE was OK with it. Now, they have their own doctors you have to go through. I rushed back in there long before I should have. That was my own fault, talking my doctor into clearing me."

On Vince McMahon wanting to help him get treatment back in 2005: "I thought I was a liability to that company, and I think he felt that way. He was trying to help me, and I didn't want his help."

